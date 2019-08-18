Kenwood Cove Ready For Final Summer Swim

It’s a sure sign summer is nearly over. This weekend was the final weekend of the season at Salina’s Kenwood Cove water park.

After closing Sunday, Kenwood Cove will open one final time Monday evening for a final year-end special event.

The final event of the season is the Pooch Plunge. Adults are invited to bring their dogs for a dip in the pool before it is closed for the season, and cleaned.

The Pooch Plunge event is from 5 till 8. Admission is $5 for adults and dogs get in free.

There are a few rules to remember, which include: