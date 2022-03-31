Kenwood Cove Preparing for Swim Season
Todd PittengerMarch 31, 2022
Salina’s Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park is preparing for the summer swim season.
Kenwood Cove will open for the season over Memorial Day Weekend, on Saturday, May 28th.
Registration for swimming lessons will open May 2nd at 8am online and at the Salina Parks and Recreation office. If the class is full make sure to get on the waitlist. Here is the price list:
- Ages 6 months to 4 years old $29.50 per session (8 – 30 minute lessons)
- Ages 5 years and up $36.00 per session (8 – 45 minute lessons)
|Day Pass Rates
Infant/Toddler (age 0-2) $0.00
Youth (ages 3-17) $5.00
Adult (ages 18-62) $7.00
Senior (age 62+) $4.00
Membership Rates
Youth (ages 3-17) $78.00
Adult (ages 18-62) $114.00
Senior (age 62+) $78.00
Group (up to 5 people) $234.00
Additional Youth on Group $42.00
Activities
Lifeguard Training Classes $150.00
The Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park is located at 701 Kenwood Park Drive, Salina, Kansas. The opening date for the 2022 season is Saturday, May 28, 2022.
For more information about Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park, visit kenwoodcove.com or call the Salina Parks and Recreation Office at (785) 309-5765.
