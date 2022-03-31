Kenwood Cove Preparing for Swim Season

Day Pass Rates

Infant/Toddler (age 0-2) $0.00

Youth (ages 3-17) $5.00

Adult (ages 18-62) $7.00

Senior (age 62+) $4.00

Membership Rates

Youth (ages 3-17) $78.00

Adult (ages 18-62) $114.00

Senior (age 62+) $78.00

Group (up to 5 people) $234.00

Additional Youth on Group $42.00

Activities

Lifeguard Training Classes $150.00

The Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park is located at 701 Kenwood Park Drive, Salina, Kansas. The opening date for the 2022 season is Saturday, May 28, 2022.

For more information about Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park, visit kenwoodcove.com or call the Salina Parks and Recreation Office at (785) 309-5765.