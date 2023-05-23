Kenwood Cove Opens Saturday

It’s a sure sign summer is here. Salina’s Kenwood Cove water park is ready to open for the summer.

Salina’s Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park, which first opened in May 0f 2010, is ready for the summer swim season. The water park will open for the season this Saturday.

It takes about 25 lifeguards for Kenwood Cove to be fully open, and they are always hiring.

Kenwood Cove opens for the first time this year Saturday, and aquatic water programming starts Monday.

Kenwood Cove Day Pass Rates

Infant/Toddler (age 0-2) $0.00

Youth (ages 3-17) $5.00

Adult (ages 18-62) $7.00

Senior (age 62+) $4.00

Membership Rates

Youth (ages 3-17) $86.00

Adult (ages 18-62) $125.00

Senior (age 62+) $78.00

Group (up to 5 people) $257.00

Additional Youth on Group $46.00

Activities

Lifeguard Training Classes $150.00