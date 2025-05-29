Kenwood Cove Hopes to Open Friday

The much anticipated start of the summer swim season in Salina, which has been delayed because of the weather, should be able to get underway with the opening of Kenwood Cove on Friday.

According to the water park, due to the cooler weather this week, the water temperature has dropped to 67 degrees. Thursday’s forecast won’t allow it to warm up to the required 70 degree minimum by opening time.

The park has a weather policy, with air temperatures required to be at least 72 degrees on clear days, 75 on cloudy days, and a water temperature of 70 degrees or higher in order to open.

Friday’s weather, though, is finally looking promising. Officials anticipate opening. Typical Hours of Operation:

Monday – Saturday 12:30 pm – 7 pm

Sunday 12:30 pm – 6 pm

Kenwood Cove had initially been scheduled to open for its 15th on Tuesday.