Salina, KS

Now: 93 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 67 °

Kennedy, KC Can’t Overcome Rangers HRs

Royals.comJune 19, 2018

KANSAS CITY — Five of Ian Kennedy’s six innings were sharp, but his shaky third frame was the difference in the game.

Kennedy gave up five runs and four hits in the Royals’ 6-3 loss to the Rangers on Monday night at Kauffman Stadium, with four runs coming in the third inning. After opening the third with a strikeout, Kennedy walked two and allowed a single before Adrian Beltre sent a first-pitch knuckle curve flying for a three-run homer.

“The pitch to Beltre was a mistake,” manager Ned Yost said. “He got a curveball up and out over the middle of the plate there, and Beltre hit it out of the park. But outside of that, I just thought he was really, really good.”

Kennedy allowed just two hits outside of that third inning, one of which was a Shin-Soo Choo leadoff homer. But the damage was done.

“One really bad inning,” Kennedy said. “Cost us the game. One pitch, hung a curveball, that three-run homer’s the big swing. I felt like I pitched better than the line, but it just doesn’t matter when you make one bad pitch and it costs you the game.”

It was the Royals’ seventh loss in a row, and their 13th in 14 games.

Kennedy settled in after Beltre’s blast, retiring 11 of the final 13 hitters he faced and striking out eight overall.

Wily Peralta made his Royals debut in relief after replacing Brian Flynn in the seventh. Peralta allowed one run and walked three in 1 1/3 innings.

Adalberto Mondesi’s RBI double scored Abraham Almonte and Mondesi came home on a sac fly by Mike Moustakas. It was Mondesi’s first start since being called up from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

Rosell Herrera, making his first start as a Royal, knocked in a run in the fourth with a triple to deep right field.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Royals Trade Herrera to Nats for 3 Prospects

June 18, 2018 9:05 pm

Royals Foiled in 8th After Keller’s Str...

June 17, 2018 10:43 pm

Junis Burned by Trio of HRs in Loss to Astros

June 16, 2018 12:01 pm

Hammel’s Strong Start Derailed by KC Errors

June 14, 2018 8:16 am

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Man Tries to Slash Acquainta...

Salina Police arrested a man from Salina after he allegedly tried to slash two other people during a...

June 19, 2018 Comments

Man Steals Vehicle, Then Gets Arres...

Kansas News

June 19, 2018

Two Sheds Burgled in the County

Kansas News

June 19, 2018

UPDATE: Check Thieves Arrested

Top News

June 19, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Man Tries to Slash...
June 19, 2018Comments
Man Steals Vehicle, Then ...
June 19, 2018Comments
Two Sheds Burgled in the ...
June 19, 2018Comments
Ninth Most Wanted Arrest
June 18, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH