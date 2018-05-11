Salina, KS

Kennedy Can’t Slow O’s after Royals’ Fast Start

Royals.comMay 11, 2018

BALTIMORE — On a Thursday night that started so promising for the Royals when catcher Salvador Perez ripped a first-inning grand slam, they simply couldn’t contain the Orioles.

The Royals gave up four-run and three-run leads en route to an 11-6 loss in the rubber game at Camden Yards.

Royals starter Ian Kennedy struggled from the onset, giving up nine runs over four innings — the most runs he has allowed since signing with the club in 2016. Kennedy gave up eight hits, including three home runs. His ERA spiked from 2.92 to 4.61.

Jorge Soler’s two-run single in the second inning gave the Royals a 6-3 lead. But the Orioles answered with two in the third and four in the fourth, chasing Kennedy.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

