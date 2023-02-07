Kendall Foster named KCAC Baseball Hitter of the Week

Kansas Wesleyan’s Kendall Foster (SR/Prosper, Texs) has been selected as the KCAC Baseball Hitter of the Week for his efforts in Wesleyan’s series against Peru State College. The KCAC Player of the Week program is selected by conference sports information directors and is presented by Equity Bank.

Kansas Wesleyan went 3-0 in the series with Peru State, improving their overall record to 4-4 on the season.

It was quite the series for Foster against Peru State. He hit .500 with three homers, and drove in 11 runs as KWU went 3-0 in the series. In the opener, an 18-1 win for the Coyotes, Foster went 2 for 3, with two homers – a grand slam and a 3-run shot – driving in seven runs. He also walked twice. In the second game, PSC wanted nothing to do with Foster, and walked him twice. In Sunday’s game, he went 2 for 3 with a double and another homer, driving in four runs in the game.

The nearly month-long homestand continues for the Coyotes this weekend, as KWU hosts Doane University in a doubleheader Saturday at Noon, and a single game on Sunday at 1 p.m.