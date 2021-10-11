Salina, KS

Now: 75 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 76 ° | Lo: 55 °

Kelly’s Historic Performance Earns Spot on Weekly Honor Roll

Wichita State Athletics ReleaseOctober 11, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State redshirt sophomore outside hitter Brylee Kelly was named to the American Weekly Honor Roll after guiding the Shockers to a pair of road victories over the weekend, the AAC announced Monday.
Kelly racked up 45 kills in the wins at Memphis and SMU, including a career-best 29 putaways on Sunday against the Mustangs. Over the course of 100 total attacks on Friday/Sunday, Kelly committed just 12 errors, raising her season hitting percentage to .261.
On Friday, Kelly delivered a well-rounded performance that included 16 kills, four digs, two solo blocks and a service ace. She was at her best in the deciding fourth set, piling up six kills to help the Shockers pick up a road win in Memphis.
Sunday, she raised the bar even further with a record outing against the Mustangs, notching the second-most kills in a match in modern WSU volleyball history. Despite a high-volume day that included a season-high 61 swings, the native of Monee, Illinois remained efficient with a .361 hitting percentage, scoring six kills in the first and second sets, nine in the third, five in the fourth, and three in the fifth.
On the season, Kelly leads the Shockers with 158 kills, averaging 3.43 per set.
The Shockers return to action on Friday night against East Carolina. First serve from Charles Koch Arena is scheduled for 7:00 PM and can be streamed live on ESPN+.
AMERICAN WEEKLY AWARDS
American Offensive Player of the Week: Emme Madden, Fr., S, Cincinnati
American Defensive Player of the Week: Kate Georgiades, So., DS/L, Houston
American Weekly Honor Roll: Annie-Marie Watson, R-Sr., MB, UCF; Sydney Kleinman, Sr., OH, East Carolina; Abbie Jackson, Jr., OH, Houston; Avery Kalsu, So., S, Tulsa; Brylee Kelly, R-So., OH, Wichita State

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Kelly’s Historic Performance Earn...

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State redshirt sophomore outside hitter Brylee Kelly was named to the A...

October 11, 2021 Comments

Community Flu Shot Clinic Wednesday

Top News

October 11, 2021

MARTINEZ LEADS WOMEN’S CROSS ...

Sports News

October 11, 2021

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY FINISHES ...

Sports News

October 11, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

RV Theft
October 11, 2021Comments
Tools and Toolbox Stolen ...
October 11, 2021Comments
Dala Horses, Drums and Da...
October 10, 2021Comments
Change in the Weather
October 10, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices