Kelly’s Historic Performance Earns Spot on Weekly Honor Roll

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State redshirt sophomore outside hitter Brylee Kelly was named to the American Weekly Honor Roll after guiding the Shockers to a pair of road victories over the weekend, the AAC announced Monday.

Kelly racked up 45 kills in the wins at Memphis and SMU, including a career-best 29 putaways on Sunday against the Mustangs. Over the course of 100 total attacks on Friday/Sunday, Kelly committed just 12 errors, raising her season hitting percentage to .261.

On Friday, Kelly delivered a well-rounded performance that included 16 kills, four digs, two solo blocks and a service ace. She was at her best in the deciding fourth set, piling up six kills to help the Shockers pick up a road win in Memphis.

Sunday, she raised the bar even further with a record outing against the Mustangs, notching the second-most kills in a match in modern WSU volleyball history. Despite a high-volume day that included a season-high 61 swings, the native of Monee, Illinois remained efficient with a .361 hitting percentage, scoring six kills in the first and second sets, nine in the third, five in the fourth, and three in the fifth.

On the season, Kelly leads the Shockers with 158 kills, averaging 3.43 per set.

The Shockers return to action on Friday night against East Carolina. First serve from Charles Koch Arena is scheduled for 7:00 PM and can be streamed live on ESPN+.

AMERICAN WEEKLY AWARDS

American Offensive Player of the Week: Emme Madden, Fr., S, Cincinnati

American Defensive Player of the Week: Kate Georgiades, So., DS/L, Houston

American Weekly Honor Roll: Annie-Marie Watson, R-Sr., MB, UCF; Sydney Kleinman, Sr., OH, East Carolina; Abbie Jackson, Jr., OH, Houston; Avery Kalsu, So., S, Tulsa; Brylee Kelly, R-So., OH, Wichita State