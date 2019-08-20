Keller sharp again, but bullpen falters in loss

BALTIMORE — Brad Keller started for the Royals and tried to break his four-game personal losing streak. He threw six shutout innings, but the bullpen scuffled as the Orioles rallied for a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at Camden Yards.

Keller kept the Orioles quiet, striking out four and walking two. He gave up just three hits and didn’t get into very many troublesome situations. But the Royals’ offense could not give the right-hander much help, and Keller left with a 1-0 lead.

The Royals have now scored just six runs during Keller’s past five starts, and that hasn’t helped him. Kansas City’s bullpen also struggled, as Richard Lovelady gave up the tying run in the seventh before Jacob Barnes allowed the game-winning three-run homer from Hanser Alberto in the eighth.

Barnes (1-2) walked two in that inning, setting up the Alberto homer. That snapped a 1-1 tie and ended the Orioles’ eight-game losing streak. Hunter Harvey (1-0) got the win for Baltimore in just his second Major League game.