Keller hurt by the long ball against Chicago

Unlike his last start, the Royals weren’t able to back Keller up at the plate. White Sox starter Lance Lynn pitched his second career big league shutout — his first came in 2014 for the Cardinals and then-manager Mike Matheny — and he had a perfect game going until Salvador Perez’s infield single in the fifth inning. Lynn thrived off strikeouts (11) and flyouts (11) while holding the Royals to five singles.