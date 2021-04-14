Keller Finds Top Form in Win over Angels

The right-hander looked like the ace Kansas City was hoping he’d be in the Royals’ 6-1 win at Kauffman Stadium. Keller’s longest outing of the season brought 5 2/3 innings of one-run baseball with five strikeouts, four hits and one walk in the series finale against the Angels.

“That was the Brad Keller we were hoping to see,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “That was fun to watch and I just kind of had an idea that he was going to come out aggressive and trust his stuff.”

The only blemish on his final line happened in the sixth inning, when Jared Walsh doubled in Trout to put the Angels on the board. Keller was removed in favor of Jake Brentz two batters later, after José Iglesias beat out a throw to first on a potential double-play grounder to short.

The one-run lead eventually grew, as the Kansas City offense packed in plenty of power and speed to give Keller insurance for his first win of the season.