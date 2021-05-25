Keller (7 K’s) helps cool off red-hot Rays

Keller kept the Rays’ bats quiet over seven strong innings, with four hits — three of them infield singles — and four walks. His seven strikeouts tied a season high, and it was his deepest start of the season after Keller struggled mightily to start the year as the Opening Day starter. Tampa Bay’s only run against Keller came in the third, when Brett Phillips reached on an infield single back to Keller, stole second and took third on a groundout before scoring on Yandi Díaz’s single.