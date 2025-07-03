Keep Pets Safe this Fourth of July

While fireworks and festivities are staples of Independence Day, the holiday often brings anxiety and risk for pets. Loud noises, bright flashes, unfamiliar guests and tempting table scraps can all pose threats to their health and safety.

Kansas State University veterinarian Susan Nelson encourages pet owners to start preparing early, especially if their pet has shown fear around fireworks in the past.

“One of the most important things is to keep your pet inside during the days fireworks are allowed, as it is this time of year that sees the highest numbers of lost pets,” said Nelson, clinical professor at K-State’s Veterinary Health Center . “The noises and flashes are very frightening for many pets and can cause them to flee in an attempt to get away from the commotion.”

If your pet must go outside, always use a leash. Ensure your pet is wearing a collar with ID tags, and consider microchipping if it’s not already done, as it will provide backup if your pet’s collar is lost. Keeping contact information up to date is critical in case your pet gets lost.

Nelson advises creating a calm, secure environment indoors to help reduce pet stress. For many pets, a familiar crate or closed-off room offers a comforting retreat.

“A crate or quiet room with the blinds drawn can make a big difference for dogs that feel overwhelmed,” Nelson said. “Giving them a familiar, enclosed space helps them feel safe when the noise outside gets intense.”

Keeping pets indoors also reduces their risk of physical harm. Fireworks, whether lit or leftover, can injure or poison animals. In neighborhoods where fireworks are frequently used, relocating pets to a quieter home or boarding facility may be the safest choice.

Additional measures can also be helpful, depending on your pet’s needs. Over-the-counter calming aids are an option for some animals.

“Some pets respond well to calming supplements, especially if their anxiety is mild to moderate,” Nelson said. “Just remember, many of these need to be started several days in advance to be effective, so don’t wait until the fireworks begin.”

Other strategies include soothing background noise — such as a television, radio or white noise machine — or offering a distraction like a food puzzle or stuffed food toy. Anxiety wraps may help some pets and can be used alone or in combination with medication.

For pets with a history of severe noise phobia, it’s important to consult your veterinarian early.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all solution,” Nelson said. “For some pets, an anxiety wrap is enough. But others with more serious phobias may need prescription medications, and for those, you need to plan ahead of time with your veterinarian.”

Beyond anxiety, Nelson warns there are many holiday hazards that involve food, drinks and common party items.

“We often see pets get sick around the holidays from foods that aren’t meant for them,” Nelson said. “Even small amounts of things like chocolate, fatty meats or xylitol can have serious consequences.”

Toxic foods include chocolate, grapes, raisins, onions, garlic, macadamia nuts and salt. Doughs with yeast can expand in a pet’s stomach, causing pain or more serious complications. Fatty meats can trigger life-threatening pancreatitis. Corncobs, bones and wooden skewers can also cause internal blockages or perforations if swallowed. Alcohol and energy drinks are other risks that should be kept out of reach at all times.

Nelson said common backyard and party items such as matches, lighter fluid, glow jewelry, insect coils, citronella candles and repellents — especially those containing DEET — are also dangerous if ingested or used incorrectly around pets.

Hot weather adds to the risk. Pets can overheat quickly, so access to shade and fresh water is essential. Watch for signs of heat stress and move pets indoors to cool spaces if needed.

Finally, even if your dog seems unfazed by loud sounds, it’s best to leave them at home during firework shows.

“Even the most easygoing dog can react unpredictably when fireworks start,” Nelson said. “Loud noises, flashing lights and big crowds are a stressful combination. It’s always safer to leave your pet at home.”