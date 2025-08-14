KDOT to Host Salina Career Opportunity Event

The Kansas Department of Transportation is hosting a career fair next week on Wednesday in Salina.

According to the organization, the event is specifically geared for equipment operator positions in north central Kansas.

This event will feature:

Application station – Both online and paper applications will be available to complete and submit, with staff available to assist as needed.

– Both online and paper applications will be available to complete and submit, with staff available to assist as needed. On-the-spot interviews – KDOT will have interview teams on-site to conduct interviews and be ready to present contingent job offers to qualified candidates.

– KDOT will have interview teams on-site to conduct interviews and be ready to present contingent job offers to qualified candidates. Resume assistance – Staff can review resumes and offer suggestions to attendees.

The event also includes facility and equipment tours, where a current KDOT equipment operator will be available to discuss the function and use of each piece of equipment.

KDOT offers a starting wage of $19.65 per hour for those without a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and $21.13 per hour after obtaining a CDL. KDOT provides CDL training at no up-front cost. Additional benefits include first-day insurance coverage, immediate enrollment in the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System (KPERS) and work-life balance with annual and sick leave accrual starting during the first pay period.

Equipment operators are part of KDOT’s progression program, which allows for learning and skill advancement as well as promotion opportunities.

The job fair in Salina on Wednesday, August 20th, will be from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the KDOT office located at 3825 Yost Drive in Salina.

For more information- email, [email protected].