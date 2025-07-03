KDOT Text Scams Continue to Plague Motorists

Fake texts that appear to come from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and demand payment for tolls and tickets are continuing to be sent to the public.

According to the agency, these texts sometimes threaten to have driver’s licenses revoked or penalties for not paying promptly. Please remember – KDOT does not collect money for tickets or tolls, and the agency does not send unsolicited texts.

Do not click or open any links within these scam texts and never provide personal or financial details by clicking unknown links. Clicking on these links could expose your information to scammers

If you’ve received a scam message, report it to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov and/or the Internet Crime Complaint Center at https://www.ic3.gov/. Delete the text and report it as junk.

If you’ve provided payment information at a fraudulent web site, contact your bank or credit card company immediately.