KDOT Replacing Broken Signs

Jeff GarretsonDecember 20, 2021

State crews are working to get hundreds of Interstate and Highway signs back in place after last week’s wind storm. Kim Stitch with the Kansas Department of Transportation tells KSAL News that the job is nearly a border to border task.

 

Stitch joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra and added her department is continually looking at not only keeping the roads up to date and safe – but ways to make signage more effective as well.

 

 

State officials estimate that more than one thousand signs would have to be fixed or replaced.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

