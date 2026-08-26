KDOT Planning Salina Career Fair

The Kansas Department of Transportation is planning a career fair in Salina for highway maintenance positions in north central Kansas.

According to the agency the event will be held September 2nd from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the KDOT office located at 3825 Yost Drive in Salina.

This event will feature:

Application station – Both online and paper applications will be available to complete and submit, with staff available to assist as needed.

– Both online and paper applications will be available to complete and submit, with staff available to assist as needed. On-the-spot interviews – KDOT will have interview teams on-site to conduct interviews and be ready to present contingent job offers to qualified candidates.

– KDOT will have interview teams on-site to conduct interviews and be ready to present contingent job offers to qualified candidates. Resume assistance – Staff can review resumes and offer suggestions to attendees.

The event also includes facility and equipment tours with current KDOT equipment operators available to discuss the function and use of each piece of equipment.

KDOT offers a starting wage of $19.85 per hour for those without a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), $20.33 per hour after obtaining a Class B CDL and $20.79 per hour after obtaining a Class A CDL. KDOT provides CDL training at no up-front cost.

Additional benefits include first-day insurance coverage, immediate enrollment in the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System (KPERS) and annual and sick leave accrual starting during the first pay period.

Equipment operators are part of KDOT’s progression program, which allows for learning and skill advancement as well as promotion opportunities.