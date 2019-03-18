Salina, KS

KDOT Employee Fired After Anti-Trump Tweet

Metro Source NewsMarch 18, 2019

A Kansas Department of Transportation employee is out of a job following after calling President Donald Trump a communist.

The President tweeted yesterday afternoon criticizing two Fox News anchors, and a KDOT employee responded on a verified department of transportation account calling the president a “delusional communist.” The employee then asked the President if he knew that communist countries control the media.

KDOT Acting Secretary Julie Lorenz issued a statement yesterday noting that the employee no longer works for the department and the tweet has been deleted.

