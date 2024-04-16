KDOT: Drive to Zero

Springtime means cone zones – and work crews making improvements to Kansas highways and interstates.

Ashley Perez, Public Affairs Manager with the Kansas Department of Transportation joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a reminder to motorists to slow down and take care inside those areas this spring and summer.

For 25 years, National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW) has heralded the start of the spring and keeping workers safe. Perez added there are several ways to plan for work zones delays and safety.

Reroute. Avoid traveling through work zones, if possible. Otherwise, allow extra time for possible delays and

travel safely.



Avoid distractions. Workers are focused on their jobs in work zones; be vigilant behind the wheel to safely travel

through the work zone by putting down your phone and paying attention while driving.



Reduce speed. Follow speed limits to make driving through narrow lanes and lane shifts easier and safer for you

while keeping workers safe.



Be aware of workers. The work area is often very close to travel lanes, so please be considerate: Take care and

slow down when you see workers.



Watch for pedestrians and bicyclists. Work zones often restrict where nonmotorized road users can travel. In

2022, 145 persons on foot and bicyclists lost their lives in work zone crashes. 2



Give large vehicles space. Narrow lanes, unexpected lane shifts, and longer braking distances are challenges

for large vehicles. Allow extra space for them to safely navigate work zones. In 2022, 30 percent of fatal work zone

crashes involved commercial motor vehicles (CMVs), which include large trucks and buses. *3 Take care around

large construction vehicles, which may be driving at slower speeds to enter and exit the work area.

