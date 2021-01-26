KDHE Now Has County-By-County Vaccination Information

Saline County looks to administer 500 doses of the COVID vaccine this week.

That’s according to numbers sent from the Kansas Gov.’s Office, as well as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The information can be found on the new KDHE Vaccination Dashboard, launched last week.

Tuesday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that county vaccination data is now available on Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard. A collaboration with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the COVID-19 dashboard will be updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 12:30 PM.

“I am pleased to announce county-specific vaccination data is now available on our vaccine dashboard,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “My administration is prioritizing transparency and communication with public health officials and Kansans to deliver vaccines quickly and efficiently. As we progress through Phase 2 of our vaccination framework, I encourage Kansans to visit KansasVaccine.Gov or contact their local public health departments to learn more about signing up for the vaccine.”

Numbers from the State indicate that Saline County is expected distribute 500 doses of the vaccine this week.

Other Central Kansas counties include:

Saline: 500

Clay: 100

Dickinson: 200

Ellsworth: 100

Lincoln: 100

Marion: 200

McPherson: 200

Ottawa: 100

Rice: 100

*NOTE: KDHE reports these numbers as doses distributed by county for the week of Jan. 25.

As of January 25, Kansas has reported:

132,145 people vaccinated,

157,520 total vaccine doses administered,

255,550 vaccine doses distributed.

To view the COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, click here.