KDHE COVID-19 Update: 3-16

Two more positive cases of COVID-19 in Kansas have been announced on Monday.

Both cases have once again come from Johnson County–which now has eight positive cases. The other three positive tests have come from Butler, Franklin and Wyandotte Counties, but were all from last week.

There are currently 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says however, that as of the afternoon on Monday, there have been no new deaths related to COVID-19 in Kansas–meaning that the state’s death total is still at one.

The KDHE says that they have tested 245 people for COVID-19.

