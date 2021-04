The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host a free informational webinar focused on updates to the H–2A guest worker program including CDL requirements for custom harvesting and farm employees. The webinar will take place virtually April 7 at 7 p.m.

To participate in the webinar, please click the registration link here: www.agriculture.ks.gov/ Workforce.

For more information, contact Russell Plaschka, KDA ag business development and workforce program manager, at [email protected] or 785-564-7466.