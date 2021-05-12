Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 41 °

KC’s offense stifled as winless streak hits 10

Royals.comMay 12, 2021

For a brief moment, it looked as though the Royals’ offense would carry all their momentum from Tuesday’s late-inning comeback into Wednesday night’s game at Comerica Park.

But after the Royals scored two runs in the first inning, Casey Mize made sure to squash any hope of that. The Tigers starter completely shut the Royals down from the second to the sixth inning, and the Tigers’ bullpen did the rest in the Royals’ 4-2 loss.

Kansas City has now hit double digits in its losing streak, and the 10th loss on Wednesday guarantees a series loss in Detroit to open this seven-game road trip. The last time the Royals lost 10 straight was from March 31-April 11, 2019.

The Royals took advantage of Whit Merrifield’s hit-by-pitch and Carlos Santana’s walk in the top of the first, scoring two on Salvador Perez’s double and Andrew Benintendi’s sacrifice fly. But then Mize and the Tigers’ bullpen allowed just two hits after the first inning.

In the sixth, the Royals got two on base with nobody out, but Mize needed just two pitches to get out of the inning: Jorge Soler grounded into a double play, and Benintendi lined out to left field.

Danny Duffy was good but not brilliant, and it seems as though the Royals need a stellar pitching performance to break out of this funk. Duffy allowed four runs on seven hits, with eight strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Royals’ rally falls just short as skid ...

May 11, 2021 10:48 pm

Royals Fail to End Slide

May 9, 2021 10:19 pm

Early Hole Too Steep to Climb for Royals

 12:14 am

Royals Losing Streak Reaches Six in Loss to W...

May 8, 2021 1:09 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

KC’s offense stifled as winle...

For a brief moment, it looked as though the Royals’ offense would carry all their momentum f...

May 12, 2021 Comments

2021 Regular Season Schedule Finali...

Sports News

May 12, 2021

Broncos’ 2021 schedule announced

Sports News

May 12, 2021

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Now Availab...

COVID-19 Top News

May 12, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Flags Lowered to Honor Of...
May 12, 2021Comments
State Offices Preparing F...
May 12, 2021Comments
11 New COVID Cases, No Ne...
May 12, 2021Comments
Suspect Crashes Stolen Mo...
May 12, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices