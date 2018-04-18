KC’s Losing Streak Hikes to Seven

The trip north of the border to Canada hasn’t been too kind to the Kansas City Royals.

After having ice postpone game one, the Royals stepped back on the field Tuesday, only to see their pitching blow a pair of leads to the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto pounded KC 11-3 in the opener and followed with a 5-4 walk-off victory in the night cap, pushing the Royals’ losing skid to seven.

Game one starter Eric Skoglund gave up a two-run blast to Yangervis Solarte in the opening frame, only to receive help in the next two innings. Paulo Orlando grounded into a double play in the second, scoring Lucas Duda. Duda and Mike Moustakas hit back-to-back home runs off Jaime Garcia, giving Kansas City a 3-2 advantage.

Skoglund and the bullpen couldn’t hang on, coughing up nine unanswered runs. Solarte picked up two more RBI, finishing with four. Skoglund was tagged for five earned runs on eight hits in five innings of work. Blaine Boyer recorded just one out, giving up two earned runs and four hits.

In the nightcap, Kansas City starter Danny Duffy was excellent. The left-hander lasted six innings, allowing just two hits and striking out eight.

The offense helped his performance by plating a run in the first, third and sixth. Duda was hit by a pitch to score the first run. Moustakas doubled in Whit Merrifield for the second and Abraham Almonte hit a solo shot, allowing the Royals to go ahead 3-0.

In the seventh, that went away. Reliever Justin Grimm recorded three consecutive walks before getting yanked for Brad Keller. Catcher Luke Maile took advantage, singling in a pair of runs. Keller gave up two more hits and runs, putting Toronto ahead 4-3.

KC shortstop Alcides Escobar tied up the game with a solo home run to left in the eighth frame. Royals almost lost in regulation as Kevin McCarthy put runners on the corners with one down. Closer Kelvin Herrera stepped on the field, taking the game to extra innings.

Free baseball didn’t last long as Brian Flynn coughed up the winning run on Maile’s single to right.

Kansas City wraps up the series Wednesday. Pregame at 2:30 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.