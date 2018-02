The Procter and Gamble plant in Kansas City, Kansas, is closing its doors.

Company officials announced yesterday the plant will close in 2020 and production of the dish care business will move to a new plant in West Virginia.

The plant employs 280 people and the company plans to work with the local labor union to help those workers with the transition.

Procter and Gamble’s KCK plant was built in 1905 and it produces dishwashing detergents.

Story from Metro Source