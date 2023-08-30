KCC Report Disagrees With Proposed Rate Increase

The Kansas Corporation Commission is disagreeing with Evergy’s assertions of a rate increase.

The request would mean an average monthly rate increase of $14.24 for Evergy Central customers and $3.47 for Evergy Metro customers. Commission approval is required before a regulated utility can change its rates.

The KCC says a rate increase of 1.6 percent was all that could be justified to provide service for Evergy Central customers. Evergy had previously submitted a request for a 9.77 percent rate hike.

The KCC audit also showed that Evergy Kansas Metro customers should see a 7.3 percent rate decrease instead of a 1.95 percent rate increase.

The Evergy Central service area includes:

Topeka

Lawrence

Olathe

Leavenworth

Atchison

Manhattan

Salina

Hutchinson

Emporia

Parsons

Wichita

Arkansas City

El Dorado

Newton

Fort Scott

Pittsburg I

Independence

Other towns and rural areas.

The Evergy Metro service area includes: