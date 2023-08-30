KCC Report Disagrees With Proposed Rate Increase

By Todd Pittenger August 30, 2023

The Kansas Corporation Commission is disagreeing with Evergy’s assertions of a rate increase.

The request would mean an average monthly rate increase of $14.24 for Evergy Central customers and $3.47 for Evergy Metro customers. Commission approval is required before a regulated utility can change its rates.

The KCC says a rate increase of 1.6 percent was all that could be justified to provide service for Evergy Central customers. Evergy had previously submitted a request for a 9.77 percent rate hike.

The KCC audit also showed that Evergy Kansas Metro customers should see a 7.3 percent rate decrease instead of a 1.95 percent rate increase.

The Evergy Central service area includes:

  • Topeka
  • Lawrence
  • Olathe
  • Leavenworth
  • Atchison
  • Manhattan
  • Salina
  • Hutchinson
  • Emporia
  • Parsons
  • Wichita
  • Arkansas City
  • El Dorado
  • Newton
  • Fort Scott
  • Pittsburg I
  • Independence
  • Other towns and rural areas.

The Evergy Metro service area includes:

  • Lenexa
  • Overland Park
  • Other communities near the Kansas City metro area