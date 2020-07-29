KCAC Commits to Fall Season

WICHITA, KAN. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) announced today its intention to resume play this fall according to the guidelines established by the NAIA Council of Presidents (NAIA-COP) and sustained by the KCAC Board of Presidents to use conference autonomy in making this decision.

“It is in our best interest to work together as 13 like-minded members to address the uncertainty in the intercollegiate athletics world currently,” stated Dr. Scott Crawford, KCAC Commissioner. He added, “The conference has monitored the COVID-19 situation continually since the cancellation of Winter 2020 championships as well as the suspension of the Spring 2020 regular season and postseason. We believe the time is right to return to play this fall, albeit in this altered timeframe. We will continue to take all necessary steps to protect everyone in the game environment and adhere to all safety measures required by state and local governments within the four-state region comprising the conference.”