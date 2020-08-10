KCAC Board of Presidents Approves Football Schedule Changes

WICHITA, Kan. â€”Â The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Board of Presidents (BOP) voted to modify the football schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 football season, the conference office announced Friday. The BOP received guidance from the conference’s Fall 2020 Return to Play Task Force, who have been developing solutions to provide a fall sports season while still maintaining COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Announcements regarding other fall sports will come later this week.

Teams will still meet the NAIA guidelines regarding start dates for practices and games.Â Member schools may begin practice on Saturday, August 15 with football games beginning no sooner than Saturday, Sept. 12. For an updated schedule matrix, clickÂ here.

Under this approach, the football schedule will continue as was laid out previously by the Return to Play Task Force up until October 31, allowing for each team to compete in seven to eight games per team depending on where byes fall for each team. At that point in time, the conference will work with schools to address makeup games and/or continue to compete under the current matrix.

NovemberÂ 7, 14, and 21 would be set aside as scheduled make-up dates to help teams complete their seven to eightÂ games in Fall 2020. The first games canceled, if any, would have priority with rescheduling.

If no makeup games are needed by teams scheduled to play in Week 10, then they move forward with playing on Nov. 7.

If no makeup games are needed by teams scheduled to play in Week 11, then they move forward with playing on Nov. 14.

Saturday, Nov. 21 is set aside as a make-up date to be used at the discretion of the schools as it might conflict with final exams.

This model accounts for potential Spring 2021 practice and games along with at least one makeup date (potentially more depending on what transpires in Fall 2020).

The KCAC Return to Play Task Force comprised of a select group of Presidents, Athletics Directors, and Athletics Trainers from member schools have met weekly since late spring to prepare conference member schools and game officials for returning to competition this fall safely.Â The task force’s main objective has been to ensure the health and well being of all participants in the game environment including, but not limited to student-athletes, coaches, game day staff, officials and referees, and fans.