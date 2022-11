KCAC Announces 2022 Men’s Soccer Scholar-Athletes

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) and Barnes & Noble College are pleased to announce that 105 men’s soccer student-athletes have been named 2022-23 KCAC Scholar-Athletes. Barnes & Noble College is the official sponsor of KCAC Scholar-Athlete and Scholar Team awards, and is the official campus bookstore and course material provider of the KCAC.

Kansas Wesleyan had five scholar-athletes.

York leads the conference with 15 men’s soccer student-athletes earning the scholar-athlete distinction. Friends is next with 13 honorees, followed by Bethel with 11. McPherson, Sterling, and Tabor each have ten scholar-athletes. Ottawa and Southwestern each have eight honorees, and Oklahoma Wesleyan has seven. Rounding out the list are Kansas Wesleyan and Saint Mary (five scholar-athletes each) and Avila (three scholar-athletes).

The All-KCAC Scholar-Athlete Academic Award recognizes excellence in the classroom by KCAC member student-athletes who: