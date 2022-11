KCAC Announces 2022 Men’s Cross Country Scholar-Athletes

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) and Barnes & Noble College are pleased to announce that 50 men’s cross country student-athletes have been named 2022-23 KCAC Scholar-Athletes. Barnes & Noble College is the official sponsor of KCAC Scholar-Athlete and Scholar Team awards, and is the official campus bookstore and course material provider of the KCAC.

Kansas Wesleyan had six scholar-athletes.

Saint Mary leads the conference in men’s cross country scholar-athletes, with nine Spires being honored. Tabor is next with seven honorees, followed by Friends and Kansas Wesleyan, which each have six. McPherson has five scholar-athletes in men’s cross country this season, while Bethel and York both have four. Round out the list is Oklahoma Wesleyan (three), Ottawa and Southwestern (each have two), and Bethany and Sterling (each have one).

The All-KCAC Scholar-Athlete Academic Award recognizes excellence in the classroom by KCAC member student-athletes who: