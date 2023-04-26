KC Wolf to Inspire at Prayer Breakfast

Tickets are still available to see the man within the KC Wolf, the mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs. ,

Dan Meers, AKA KC Wolf, is coming to Salina, not to cheer but to inspire.

Meers, who performs as the Chiefs’ mascot, will be the guest speaker at this year’s Salina Area Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, May 4, in Mabee Arena in the Student Activities Center at Kansas Wesleyan University.

The breakfast is a nondenominational event that brings Christ’s followers together regardless of church affiliation.

It will start with a blessing at 6:30 a.m., followed by a program of prayer, music, Scripture and a message from Meers, who is also a popular motivational speaker.

Music selections will be performed by Denise Blehm and Judy Weber; the Salina South, Salina Central, Sacred Heart High School choirs; and the KWU Wesleyan Chorale.

Tickets cost $20 a person in advance, and reserved tables are available. Reservations are encouraged; tickets will cost $25 at the door.

This year’s proceeds will benefit the Salina Emergency Aid / Food Bank.

The breakfast is held in conjunction with the National Day of Prayer, an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, when people are asked “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.”

This year’s National Day of Prayer theme is “pray fervently in righteousness and avail much.”

To purchase tickets or for more information, go to www.kwu.edu/about/events/salina-area-prayer-breakfast, or check the Salina Area Prayer Breakfast page on Facebook.