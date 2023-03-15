KC Wolf Dan Meers to Speak at Prayer Breakfast

The man behind the mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs will speak at the annual Salina Area Prayer Breakfast.

Organizers say Dan Meers, aka KC Wolf from the Kansas City Chiefs, will be the featured speaker. He is a man whose energy, humor and excitement not only entertains but encourages others. His message has inspired thousands to live life to the fullest and to enjoy it each and every step of the way. Dan is genuinely in love with Christ and strives to make him the center of his life.

This year’s breakfast will be held on May 4th at Mabee Arena in the Student Activities Center on the campus of

Kansas Wesleyan University. Breakfast will start with a blessing at 6:30 followed by a program of prayer, music, scripture and a special message by Meers.

The Purpose of the Prayer Breakfast is to glorify God; to provide a time of Christian fellowship for our community and its leaders; to inspire future generations by displaying our Christian values; to make new friends in Christ and renew old ones; and to encourage prayer throughout and for our community.

You may reserve your spot at the table by making your reservations now. Individual tickets are available for just $20. Tables of 6 may be reserved for $600/table.

Although they are not taking event sponsorships, each table reservation will “sponsor” the attendance of 2 local youth from the community who will sit with you at your table and help cover the majority of the events cost.

This year’s proceeds will be donated to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

To reserve your tickets please visit https://kwu.ejoinme.org/salinaareaprayerbreakfast or use the QR code below.

This is a non-denominational Christ centered event open to all. Help us spread the word by sharing this invitation with others so everyone can come to the table.