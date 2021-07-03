Salina, KS

KC Trades Gutierrez to Baltimore for Cash Considerations

Royals ReleaseJuly 3, 2021

KANSAS CITY, MO. (July 3, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have traded infielder Kelvin Gutierrez to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations.

Gutierrez, 26, appeared in 38 games with the Royals this season, batting .215 with four doubles, two triples, a homer and eight RBI, after being recalled on May 14. He was designated for assignment on June 28.

He made his Major League debut with Kansas City in 2019, appearing in 20 games during his first big league campaign and recorded 11 RBI, including at least one in eight of his first 11 contests. He was limited to just four games with the Royals in 2020 due to injury.

