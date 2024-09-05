KC Superfan Sentenced to Prison

The man who wore a wolf suit to football games at Arrowhead Stadium and called himself a “ChiefsAholic” has been sentenced in federal court for bank robbery.

Twenty-nine-year-old Xaviar Babudar was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison on Thursday.

Authorities originally linked him to robbing or attempting to rob 11 banks in seven different states. Court records say he used the stolen cash to pay for Chiefs tickets, hotels and to bet on NFL games.

As part of Babudar’s plea deal he will be ordered to pay over $532,000 in restitution.