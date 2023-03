Kansas City, Missouri, officials are asking the state of Kansas for help in landing a transatlantic flight at Kansas City International Airport.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas sent a letter to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly earlier this year asking for help in securing a transatlantic flight at the new single terminal at KCI.

Lawmakers in Missouri approved a five-million-dollar incentive to help KCI land a transatlantic flight, and Lucas is looking for a similar commitment from Kansas.