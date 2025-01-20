KC Royals Broadcaster Stops by Salina Bookstore

Kansas City Royals broadcaster, Joel Goldberg took a pit stop in Salina to meet, take pictures and allow individuals to purchase an autographed copy of his book “Small Ball Big Results.”

On Monday, people lined up to meet the Royals announcer who stopped by Red Fern Booksellers. Goldberg was giving the opportunity for people to purchase his book that entails the little things of life, add up to the big wins in the lives of others. Goldberg tells KSAL News, the purpose of publishing the book was to show people the “little things in life matter if you want to be successful.”

“I want to be able to share a deeper view into what makes people successful, beyond a 30-45 second TV report” said Goldberg.

“Small Ball Big Results” showcases vital lessons from stories that transport others from the baseball field to the board room. “The stories you will find in this book are unique, but they all share a common thread. I was proud to relate the life of a professional baseball player, to everyday life that the rest of us can understand” said Goldberg.

Goldberg emphasizes that building relationships with others is more important to him, than broadcasting baseball. He discusses how he has built meaningful relationships with Royals players and is able share their stories with others.

You can listen to his podcast, “Rounding the Bases” that is streaming on Apple, Spotify and Pandora. The podcast shares in depth interviews with successful entrepreneurs and leaders that compare the winning traits of sports to business.

Goldberg says his next book “Small Ball Big Dreams” will be published in the future.

Joel Goldberg is a motivational speaker and longtime television broadcaster. He has served as the pre-game/post-game host and in-game reporter with the Kansas City Royals since 2008. He has spent nearly 25 years in television developing and maintaining relationships with professional athletes, coaches and team management. Goldberg does various corporate speaking engagements throughout the country on team building and culture.

To learn more about Joel Goldberg go to https://www.joelgoldbergmedia.com/meet-joel