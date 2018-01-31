KC Musician Headlines Friday Night Event

Multiple events are planned for First Friday Night Live this week in Downtown Salina.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, the event kicks off this Friday with BYOA (Bring Your Own Art) and the Lips Amore Installation, both at The Flower Nook, 204 E. Iron Avenue, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Photography by George Jerkovich is at Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat, 120 N. Santa Fe, from 5 to 7 p.m,

Stone Heart & Card Decorating will be at Connected, 117 S. Santa Fe , from 5 to 8 p.m.

At the Salina Art Center, “Donate Your Old Sewing Patterns for Art!” is a call to donate vintage or unneeded sewing patterns to be used in a project scheduled for installation in the new KU Medical Center building on N. Santa Fe later this year. Meet artists Geraldine Craig and

Nelson Smith, see a mockup of their piece and speak with them about their process. This will take place from 5:30 to -7:00 p.m. at the Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe.

Midtown FFNLive venues are Salina Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice, featuring “Thinking Outside the Jewelry Box”, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and “More Than at a Glance,” works by Lori Wright at The Gallery at Kansas Wesleyan University, 100 E. Claflin, with the Gallery open until 7:00 p.m.

Finally, the Friday Night Live supported event will be FFNL Presents: Lemuel Sheppard, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at TK’s Smokehaus, 117 N. Santa Fe. A highly skilled blues guitarist, Sheppard began playing guitar at age nine in Kansas City’s rich jazz and blues atmosphere. He is not only an interpreter of African-American folk music, but composes much of his own work and is an accomplished lecturer on topics such as the Harlem Renaissance and the civil rights movement. He is a recognized Kennedy Center Teaching Artist and performer.