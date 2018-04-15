KC Losing Streak at Five

The Royals extended a losing streak to five games Saturday night with a 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Weather conditions deteriorated throughout the game, and by the later innings snow was falling.

The bright spots for the Royals were Mike Moustakas who crushed a home run late in the game in the snow, and Burch Smith who pitched a pair of scoreless innings in relief in the snow.

Luis Valbuena, Justin Upton, and Mike Trout all homered for the Angels.

The Angels go for a sweep of the four-game series Sunday afternoon with rookie phenom Shohei Ohtani on the mound. Eric Skoglund will pitch for the Royals.