KC lets lead slip after Santana homers twice

Royals.comJuly 9, 2021

CLEVELAND — Moments after Carlos Santana haunted his former team with a game-tying homer in the top of the ninth inning, the Indians grabbed the momentum right back with the final say on Thursday night.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Cesar Hernández doubled off reliever Greg Holland, and with two outs, Holland intentionally walked José Ramirez to face Franmil Reyes.

Reyes made Holland pay, with a no-doubt, three-run walk-off home run in the Royals’ 7-4 loss Thursday night at Progressive Field in the four-game series opener.

The Royals had a two-run lead in the eighth inning with reliable reliever Scott Barlow on the mound, but for the second consecutive day, the right-hander gave up the late lead. He walked Reyes and Bobby Bradley — who homered off starter Danny Duffy in the fourth inning and was on base four times Thursday — to set up Roberto Pérez’s monster three-run homer to give the Indians the lead.

But Santana was not ready for the game to be over, crushing his second homer of the night, 402 feet to center field.

