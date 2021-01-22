KC Independent Baseball Franchise To Be Renamed After Former Negro League Team

(Kansas City, KS) — Fifty-six years after the Negro League’s Kansas City team disbanded, the Kansas City Monarchs will again be playing baseball in 2021.

The Kansas City T-Bones of the independent American Association is partnering with the Negro Leagues Museum to rename the team the “Monarchs.”

Museum officials say the partnership celebrates the city’s rich baseball heritage and helps to educate the public about the Negro League’s history.

The Monarchs were the oldest Negro League team founded in 1920.