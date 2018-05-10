KC Falls Late to Waste Solid Skoglund, Duda HR

BALTIMORE — Royals right-hander Kevin McCarthy was inches from a 1-2-3 eighth inning before a sinking two-seamer to Manny Machado resulted in a soft-contact infield single.

Two batters later, McCarthy left a two-seamer up and over the plate to Mark Trumbo, who ripped a two-run single to center, handing the Royals a 5-3 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Royals manager Ned Yost preferred the matchup of McCarthy’s two-seamer over loading the bases for left-hander Tim Hill to face Chris Davis, who homered earlier in the game.

McCarthy knows he made a good pitch to Machado that could have gotten him out of the inning before Jonathan Schoop doubled and Trumbo singled.

Lucas Duda hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his fourth of the season and first since April 17 in Toronto. Duda added an RBI single in the sixth.

Royals left-hander Eric Skoglund delivered his second quality start of the season, going 6 1/3 innings and giving up three runs. He allowed five hits, walked one and struck out three.

The only mistake that truly hurt Skoglund was a 2-2 four-seam fastball to Davis in the fourth inning. Davis lined it over the left-field wall for a three-run homer.

Royals center fielder Abraham Almonte left the game in the bottom of the sixth with what the club said was an “illness.”