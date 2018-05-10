Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 70 °

KC Falls Late to Waste Solid Skoglund, Duda HR

Royals.comMay 10, 2018

BALTIMORE — Royals right-hander Kevin McCarthy was inches from a 1-2-3 eighth inning before a sinking two-seamer to Manny Machado resulted in a soft-contact infield single.

Two batters later, McCarthy left a two-seamer up and over the plate to Mark Trumbo, who ripped a two-run single to center, handing the Royals a 5-3 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Royals manager Ned Yost preferred the matchup of McCarthy’s two-seamer over loading the bases for left-hander Tim Hill to face Chris Davis, who homered earlier in the game.

McCarthy knows he made a good pitch to Machado that could have gotten him out of the inning before Jonathan Schoop doubled and Trumbo singled.

Lucas Duda hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his fourth of the season and first since April 17 in Toronto. Duda added an RBI single in the sixth.

Royals left-hander Eric Skoglund delivered his second quality start of the season, going 6 1/3 innings and giving up three runs. He allowed five hits, walked one and struck out three.

The only mistake that truly hurt Skoglund was a 2-2 four-seam fastball to Davis in the fourth inning. Davis lined it over the left-field wall for a three-run homer.

Royals center fielder Abraham Almonte left the game in the bottom of the sixth with what the club said was an “illness.”

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Royals Ride 10-run 1st to Blowout Win over O&...

May 9, 2018 6:09 am

Junis K’s 8 vs Tigers as KC Claims Firs...

May 7, 2018 6:00 am

Hammel’s 3-run First Proves Costly in Loss

May 6, 2018 9:45 am

Royals Win with Flair as Soler Caps 4-run 8th

May 5, 2018 11:01 am

Latest Stories

Top News

KSU Polytechnic Adds Robotics and A...

The Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus in Salina is expanding its degree options with a new ...

May 10, 2018 Comments

KC Falls Late to Waste Solid Skoglu...

Sports News

May 10, 2018

Missing Man, Dog Sought

Top News

May 10, 2018

Democratic Candidate Drops Out of K...

Kansas News

May 10, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Democratic Candidate Drop...
May 10, 2018Comments
Sheriff Warns of Scam
May 9, 2018Comments
“Mighty Mortimer...
May 9, 2018Comments
Kansas Selected for UAS I...
May 9, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH