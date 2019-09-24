KC and the Sunshine Band Coming to Salina

Get ready to “Get Down Tonight” and “Shake Your Booty”. One of the most distinctive bands of all time is coming to Salina. KC and the Sunshine Band are coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

According to the venue, KC and the Sunshine Band are still as widely popular today as they were when they first danced into the music scene 40 years ago.

Harry Wayne Casey – KC for short – developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove, giving us an impressive string of hits like “Get Down Tonight”, “That’s the Way (I Like It)”, and “Shake Your Booty”.

With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award, KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70’s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music.

KC and the Sunshine Band still play over 100 live shows annually, circling the country and playing dates regularly throughout Europe, Australia and South America.

KC and the Sunshine Band will perform at the Stiefel Theatre in Salina on Saturday, November 16th. Tickets start at $59 and go on sale this Friday.