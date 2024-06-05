KC and the Sunshine Band Coming Back to Salina

Get ready to “Get Down Tonight” and “Shake Your Booty”. One of the most distinctive bands of all time is coming back to Salina. KC and the Sunshine Band are coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

According to the venue, KC and the Sunshine Band are still as widely popular today as they were when they first danced into the music scene 50 years ago.

Harry Wayne Casey, KC for short, developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove, giving us an impressive string of hits like “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The Way (I Like It)” and “Shake Your Booty.”

With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award, KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music.

KC and the Sunshine Band became the first act to score four #1 pop singles in one 12-month period since the Beatles in 1964. Three of those singles also crossed over to become #1 R&B tracks.

KC’s third album, Part 3, released in 1976, also went triple platinum and contained the #1 singles “I’m Your Boogie Man,” “Shake Your Booty” and “Keep It Comin’ Love.” The band’s string of hit singles continued with “Boogie Shoes,” which was included on the Saturday Night

Fever soundtrack, “Please Don’t Go” and “Yes, I’m Ready,” a duet with high school friend Teri DeSario. KC returned to the charts in 1983 with “Give It Up,” which also hit #1 in the UK.

Today, KC and the Sunshine Band play over 100 live shows annually, circling the country and playing dates regularly throughout Europe, Australia and South America.

This year KC will celebrate 50 years of entertaining us, writing songs, and performing around the world and has no intention of stopping.

KC and the Sunshine Band will perform at the Stiefel Theatre in Salina on Saturday, November 16th. Tickets start at $59 and go on sale this Friday. September 20th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.