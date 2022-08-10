KBI Task Force Makes Arrest

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested an Edgerton, Kansas man Wednesday morning following an investigation by the Northeast Child Victim Task Force and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the KBI, at approximately 7:50 a.m., agents from the Northeast Child Victim Task Force, assisted by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search warrant at 207 E. 6th St. in Edgerton, Kansas. During the execution of the warrant, Tony L. Hamer, 57, of Edgerton, was arrested on a Texas warrant for suspected solicitation of prostitution of a person younger than 18-years-old.

Following the arrest, Hamer was booked into the Johnson County Jail. Extradition proceedings are expected.