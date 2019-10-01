KBI Missing Person Website Unveiled

KSAL StaffOctober 1, 2019

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has revealed a new website aimed at increasing the public’s involvement with Kansas missing persons cases.

The new missing persons website can be viewed at www.kbi.ks.gov/missingpersons. Unlike several national or non-profit missing person sites, the search tool is specific to missing person cases that originated in Kansas. The website provides a current and comprehensive listing of all those reported missing throughout Kansas.

The new site allows for searches by a missing person’s name, or by Kansas county. You can also search based on demographics such as name, gender, age, or the date the missing person was last seen. When using the site, individuals are able to submit tips, information, and sightings directly to the KBI. Anonymous tips are encouraged as well. Once information is reported, the KBI will either evaluate and investigate the information, or forward the lead to the law enforcement agency that is investigating the missing person case.

“We know from experience that tips from the public provide a great advantage to law enforcement in locating missing Kansans, and we hope this website increases our interactions with citizens who wish to help,” said KBI Director Kirk Thompson.

Also featured on the new website are recommendations for how to report someone who has gone missing, and valuable safety information and resources. The site also has links to the Kansas AMBER Alert and Silver Alert websites.

Law enforcement agencies are allowed greater access to additional features of the website so they can update missing person cases in their jurisdictions, compare case profiles, and upload photographs of the missing. When creating the website the KBI worked with law enforcement agencies to ensure it would be a useful resource in missing persons cases, and to teach them how to update the profiles of those missing from their communities.

“Currently missing in Kansas are 295 adults and 280 juveniles. Behind each missing person is a family with unanswered questions. It is our hope that this website will become a valuable tool that aids law enforcement in answering the many questions that arise when an individual goes missing,” said Thompson.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

KBI Missing Person Website Unveiled

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has revealed a new website aimed at increasing the public’s inv...

October 1, 2019 Comments

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9/30

Sports News

October 1, 2019

Secret Service Program at Eisenhowe...

Kansas News

October 1, 2019

Cougar Captured After Escaping at K...

Kansas News

October 1, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Secret Service Program at...
October 1, 2019Comments
Cougar Captured After Esc...
October 1, 2019Comments
DEA Reopens Southwest Kan...
October 1, 2019Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Shoplifting, Meth Arrest
September 30, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH