KBI-Led Investigation Finds 75 Lbs. of Illegal Drugs

More than 75 pounds of illegal drugs are off the streets of Wichita following yesterday’s big drug bust in Wichita.

State officials say members of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Fentanyl Impact Team seized 13 pounds of fentanyl pills, 59 pounds of methamphetamine, and more than four-point-two pounds of fentanyl powder.

KBI agents, assisted by members of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and FBI, DEA, and Homeland Security personnel, executed four search warrants. No arrests were announced. However, authorities say prosecutors are reviewing evidence from the raids as a prelude to seeking indictments.