Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 63 °

BREAKING NEWS

KBI Investigating 74 Catholic Church Leaders In 33 Counties

KSAL StaffJuly 24, 2019

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into alleged sexual abuse of minors by members of Catholic clergy in the state.

The KBI initiated the investigation in February 2019, at the request of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. When announcing the start of the investigation, they asked Kansans to report to them any victimization by members of the clergy, church employees, church volunteers, or any others in positions of authority within the church.

Since the launch of the investigation, the KBI has received 119 reports from victims who have contacted them related to recent or past sexual abuse committed by clergy members. Following these reports, task force agents have initiated 74 investigations in 33 different Kansas counties.

The KBI continues to take reports of sexual abuse via phone at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or by email at [email protected]. Victims are asked to report all incidents of sexual abuse that involve a member of the clergy, no matter how long ago the incident occurred, and even if it was previously reported to law enforcement or the church.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Organizers Preparing Back to School...

With enrollment underway for Salina USD 305 schools, the 2019 Saline County Back to School Fair is...

July 24, 2019 Comments

KBI Investigating 74 Catholic Churc...

Top News

July 24, 2019

Salina Regional Named Exclusive Hea...

Kansas News

July 23, 2019

Sunflower Taxi Altering Its Service...

Kansas News

July 23, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Regional Named Exc...
July 23, 2019Comments
Sunflower Taxi Altering I...
July 23, 2019Comments
Monster Trucks Coming Bac...
July 23, 2019Comments
Vehicle Burglary
July 23, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH