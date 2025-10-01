KBI Cracking Down on Cannabis

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed ten search warrants in cities across the state at vape shops and CBD dispensaries, including two in Salina, to seize products being sold illegally in Kansas.

According to the agency, on Wednesday Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach and KBI Director Tony Mattivi announced KBI agents began a statewide enforcement operation, along with law enforcement partners, to seize marijuana vegetation, THC vape cartridges, and other items containing suspected illegal concentrations of THC. In some instances, weapons and currency were also seized.

The agency tells KSAL News search warrants were executed in the following locations:

Salina – Space Out Smoke Vapor & Tobacco 2629 Market Place, Suite #C, Salina

– Space Out Smoke Vapor & Tobacco 2629 Market Place, Suite #C, Salina Salina – Vapor 100 220 W. Crawford, Salina

– Vapor 100 220 W. Crawford, Salina Wichita – EZ Smoke and Vape 2011 N. West, Wichita

– EZ Smoke and Vape 2011 N. West, Wichita Wichit a – EZ Smoke and Vape 997 S. Woodlawn, Wichita

a – EZ Smoke and Vape 997 S. Woodlawn, Wichita Pratt – Whiskey River Trading 1230 E. 1st St., Pratt

– Whiskey River Trading 1230 E. 1st St., Pratt Pratt – Cigarette Outlet 702 E. 1st St., Pratt

– Cigarette Outlet 702 E. 1st St., Pratt Pratt – Tobacco and Vape 301 S. Main, Pratt

– Tobacco and Vape 301 S. Main, Pratt Concordia – Mountain Gypsy Vape Shop 1584 Lincoln St., Concordia

– Mountain Gypsy Vape Shop 1584 Lincoln St., Concordia McPherson – The Hanging Leaf 106 S. Main, McPherson

– The Hanging Leaf 106 S. Main, McPherson Topeka – Sacred Leaf 2201 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka

When these investigations conclude, the KBI will submit case findings to the prosecutor of jurisdiction for each charging decisions. Possible charges could include unlawful distribution of controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with the intent to sell.

“These illegal substances are in our homes, in our schools, and in the hands of our children. They are so widely-accessible that some Kansans are under the impression they are safe,” said KBI Director Tony Mattivi. “Anyone who sells illicit products poses a direct and unacceptable threat to the health and safety of our most vulnerable. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to remove these poisons from our streets.”

“These are brazen illegal activities. Not only are many of these stores selling illegal THC vapes, they are also selling pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes. The law is the law in Kansas, and it will be enforced,” said Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach. “A young teen attempting to purchase tobacco would meet more resistance than they would if buying marijuana from one of the shops included in today’s operation.”

This operation is ongoing.