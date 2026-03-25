KBI Arrests Former Corrections Officer

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a Central Kansas Community Corrections employee for allegedly forging legal documents and judicial signatures in two Kansas counties.

According to the KBI, on September 5 th, 2023, they were requested to investigate forgery of court documents submitted in Barton County and Rice County. The employee, identified as 35-year-old Katie Hales of Great Bend, was an Intensive Supervision Officer at the time of the offenses.

From 2021 to 2023, Hales is alleged to have submitted fraudulent court filings that included the forged signatures of both corrections and court officials. Hales resigned Oct. 6, 2023.

Because the alleged crimes occurred in separate jurisdictions, charges were filed in both counties.

​On March 24th, at 2:12 p.m., Hales was taken into custody by a KBI agent at the Rice County Sheriff’s Office. She was processed and later released on an own recognizance bond. Hales is charged with 14 counts of forgery, 14 counts of making false information, and 14 counts of interference with judicial process in Rice County.

​Following her release, KBI agents executed a second arrest warrant today, March 25, at 10:08 a.m., at the Barton County Sheriff’s Office. Hales was processed and later released on an own recognizance bond. Hales is charged with 17 counts of forgery, 17 counts of making false information, and 17 counts of interference with judicial process in Barton County.

​Both cases will be prosecuted by a special prosecutor with the Pawnee County Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.