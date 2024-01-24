KBCA RANKINGS (Jan. 23)

By KSAL Staff January 24, 2024

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A RANKINGS

  1. Shawnee Mission South
  2. Wichita Heights
  3. Blue Valley North
  4. Blue Valley Northwest
  5. Olathe South
  6. Olathe West
  7. Derby
  8. Blue Valley
  9. Washburn Rural
  10. Wichita South

5A RANKINGS

  1. Andover
  2. Topeka Seaman
  3. Bishop Caroll
  4. Maize South
  5. St. James academy
  6. Emporia
  7. De Soto
  8. Highland Park
  9. Great Bend
  10. St. Thomas Aquinas

4A RANKINGS

  1. Bishop Miege
  2. Wamego
  3. McPherson
  4. Fort Scott
  5. Wellington
  6. Eudora
  7. Circle
  8. Clay Center
  9. Ottawa
  10. Pratt

3A RANKINGS

  1. Silver Lake
  2. Topeka Hayden
  3. Rossville
  4. Halstead
  5. Nemaha Central
  6. Hesston
  7. Santa Fe Trail
  8. Cheney
  9. Goodland
  10. Minneapolis

2A RANKINGS

  1. Riverside
  2. St. Mary’s Colgan
  3. Hillsboro
  4. Hoxie
  5. Wichita – The Independent
  6. Wichita County
  7. Smith Center
  8. Maur Hill Mount Academy
  9. Berean Academy
  10. Valley Heights

1A-DI RANKINGS

  1. Little River
  2. Clifton-Clyde
  3. South Gray
  4. Frankfort
  5. St. John-Hudson
  6. Centralia
  7. Madison/Hamilton
  8. Olpe
  9. Norwich
  10. Spearville

1A-DII RANKINGS

  1. Lebo
  2. Bucklin
  3. Hanover
  4. Wallace County
  5. South Haven
  6. Hutchinson-Central Christian
  7. Ingalls
  8. Beloit/St. John’s/Tipton
  9. Wheatland/Grinnell
  10. Moscow

BOYS RANKINGS

6A RANKINGS

  1. Wichita Heights
  2. Shawnee Mission Northwest
  3. Blue Valley Northwest
  4. Shawnee Mission East
  5. Wichita Northwest
  6. Olathe West
  7. Blue Valley West
  8. Olathe South
  9. Junction City
  10. Shawnee Mission South

5A RANKINGS

  1. Maize South
  2. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
  3. Highland Park
  4. De Soto
  5. Hutchinson
  6. Blue Valley Southwest
  7. Goddard
  8. St. Thomas Aquinas
  9. Shawnee Heights
  10. Emporia

4A RANKINGS

  1. McPherson
  2. Atchison
  3. Circle
  4. Hugoton
  5. Fort Scott
  6. Abilene
  7. Rock Creek
  8. Eudora
  9. Chanute
  10. Baldwin

3A RANKINGS

  1. Beloit
  2. Cheney
  3. Goodland
  4. Hesston
  5. Wellsville
  6. Ellsworth
  7. Girard
  8. Wichita Collegiate
  9. St. Mary’s
  10. Sabetha

2A RANKINGS

  1. Lyndon
  2. St. Mary’s Colgan
  3. Sterling
  4. Ell-Saline
  5. Moundridge
  6. Sacred Heart
  7. Wichita Classical
  8. Oxford
  9. Erie
  10. Medicine Lodge

1A-DI RANKINGS

  1. South Gray
  2. South Central
  3. Olpe
  4. Osborne
  5. Clifton-Clyde
  6. Central Plains
  7. Hodgeman County
  8. Central-Burden
  9. LaCrosse
  10. Macksville

1A-DII RANKINGS

  1. Northern Valley
  2. Axell
  3. McPherson-Elyria Christian
  4. Hanover
  5. Dighton
  6. Cunningham
  7. Bird City-Cheylin
  8. Lebo
  9. Beloit/St. John’s/Tipton
  10. Weskan