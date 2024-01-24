KBCA RANKINGS (Jan. 23)

GIRLS RANKINGS
6A RANKINGS
- Shawnee Mission South
- Wichita Heights
- Blue Valley North
- Blue Valley Northwest
- Olathe South
- Olathe West
- Derby
- Blue Valley
- Washburn Rural
- Wichita South
5A RANKINGS
- Andover
- Topeka Seaman
- Bishop Caroll
- Maize South
- St. James academy
- Emporia
- De Soto
- Highland Park
- Great Bend
- St. Thomas Aquinas
4A RANKINGS
- Bishop Miege
- Wamego
- McPherson
- Fort Scott
- Wellington
- Eudora
- Circle
- Clay Center
- Ottawa
- Pratt
3A RANKINGS
- Silver Lake
- Topeka Hayden
- Rossville
- Halstead
- Nemaha Central
- Hesston
- Santa Fe Trail
- Cheney
- Goodland
- Minneapolis
2A RANKINGS
- Riverside
- St. Mary’s Colgan
- Hillsboro
- Hoxie
- Wichita – The Independent
- Wichita County
- Smith Center
- Maur Hill Mount Academy
- Berean Academy
- Valley Heights
1A-DI RANKINGS
- Little River
- Clifton-Clyde
- South Gray
- Frankfort
- St. John-Hudson
- Centralia
- Madison/Hamilton
- Olpe
- Norwich
- Spearville
1A-DII RANKINGS
- Lebo
- Bucklin
- Hanover
- Wallace County
- South Haven
- Hutchinson-Central Christian
- Ingalls
- Beloit/St. John’s/Tipton
- Wheatland/Grinnell
- Moscow
BOYS RANKINGS
6A RANKINGS
- Wichita Heights
- Shawnee Mission Northwest
- Blue Valley Northwest
- Shawnee Mission East
- Wichita Northwest
- Olathe West
- Blue Valley West
- Olathe South
- Junction City
- Shawnee Mission South
5A RANKINGS
- Maize South
- Kapaun Mt. Carmel
- Highland Park
- De Soto
- Hutchinson
- Blue Valley Southwest
- Goddard
- St. Thomas Aquinas
- Shawnee Heights
- Emporia
4A RANKINGS
- McPherson
- Atchison
- Circle
- Hugoton
- Fort Scott
- Abilene
- Rock Creek
- Eudora
- Chanute
- Baldwin
3A RANKINGS
- Beloit
- Cheney
- Goodland
- Hesston
- Wellsville
- Ellsworth
- Girard
- Wichita Collegiate
- St. Mary’s
- Sabetha
2A RANKINGS
- Lyndon
- St. Mary’s Colgan
- Sterling
- Ell-Saline
- Moundridge
- Sacred Heart
- Wichita Classical
- Oxford
- Erie
- Medicine Lodge
1A-DI RANKINGS
- South Gray
- South Central
- Olpe
- Osborne
- Clifton-Clyde
- Central Plains
- Hodgeman County
- Central-Burden
- LaCrosse
- Macksville
1A-DII RANKINGS
- Northern Valley
- Axell
- McPherson-Elyria Christian
- Hanover
- Dighton
- Cunningham
- Bird City-Cheylin
- Lebo
- Beloit/St. John’s/Tipton
- Weskan